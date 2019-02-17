Shopping Till They Drop With Red Characteristics: Chinese Households Join The Debt Ponzi

Although there has been a notable deceleration in the pace of credit growth recently, the run-up in debt in China has been eye-popping, accounting for more than 60 percent of all new credit created globally over the past ten years. Rising nonfinancial sector debt was driven initially by an increase in corporate borrowing, which surged in 2009 in response to the global financial crisis. The most recent leg of China’s credit boom has been due to an important shift toward household lending. To better understand the rise in household debt in China and its implications for financial stability and China’s economic performance, it is important to examine the expansion in household credit, how the rise in debt compares to international experience, and the associated risks.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-16/china-accounts-more-60-all-new-credit-created-globally-past-ten-years