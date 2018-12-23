So Lame! The Establishment Attacks On Trump's Syria Withdrawal Are Just Plain Stupid

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, December 23rd, 2018

He’s a wily one, that Vladimir Putin. Consider all that he’s managed to accomplish over the last 24 hours, according to the geopolitical wizards on Twitter. At Putin’s behest, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a withdrawal of American troops from Syria. That’s now cleared the path for Russia to exert control over Damascus, the Middle East, indeed the world itself, because Moscow has at last secured the jewel in its neo-Soviet empire…a strip of chaotic desert in northeastern Syria.

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/washington-melts-down-over-trumps-syria-withdrawal/

