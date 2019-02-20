SOTUS Strikes A Blow For Liberty---Reins In Unconstitutional Property Seizures

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 20th, 2019

The US Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that the Excessive Fines Clause in the 8th Amendment applies to state and local governments.

Announced in an opinion written by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her second day back on the bench following a December cancer surgery, the ruling limits states' abilities to seize property and impose fines deemed excessive on citizens who break the law.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-20/us-supreme-court-rules-limit-states-ability-seize-property-impose-fines

 

 

