Stay At Home Boomers---US Housing Churn Dropping Sharply

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 29th, 2018

Housing-market headwinds are keeping American homeowners in their properties for the longest stretches on record, in a sharp distortion of the mobility Americans have for decades prized.

Across the country, homes that sold in the third quarter of this year had been owned an average of 8.23 years, according to an analysis from Attom Data Solutions. That’s almost double the length of time a home sold in 2000, when Attom’s data begin, had been owned.

 

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/as-the-housing-market-stagnates-american-homeowners-are-staying-put-for-the-longest-stretches-ever-2018-10-27

 

