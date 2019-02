The world is now fully embroiled in a most precarious period. I wonder if the Fed is comfortable seeing the markets dash skyward – the small caps up 16.4% y-t-d, the Banks 15.9%, the Transports 15.2%, Biotechs 18.5% and Semiconductors 17.0%. Or, perhaps, they’re quickly coming to recognize that they are now fully held hostage by market Bubbles.

http://wallstreetexaminer.com/2019/02/doug-noland-no-holds-barred/?ct=t(RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN)&mc_cid=704614ce3a&mc_eid=86e6c1ad63