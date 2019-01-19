Strapped Consumers Hitting Their Credit Cards Hard

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, January 19th, 2019

Even though evidence is mounting that the U.S. economy may be soon heading into a recession, there are plenty of analysts who say that the surge in credit-card borrowing is a sign of strong confidence among households. That’s hardly the case. In fact, households’ confidence in the future growth of their incomes has been cooling since late last summer, which means borrowers will only reach for what’s in their wallet to compensate for what their paychecks will not cover.

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-01-18/credit-card-borrowing-is-on-the-rise

 

