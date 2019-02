Serious auto-loan delinquencies – loans that are 90 days or more past due – surged to 4.47% of total auto loan balances in Q4 2018, according to New York Fed data this morning. This put the auto-loan delinquency rate at the highest level since Q1 2012 and just 0.6 percentage points below the peak during the Great Recession in Q1 2011.

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/02/12/subprime-arrives-auto-loan-delinquencies-spike-to-great-recession-levels/

