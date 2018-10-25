Super-Mario Gets Rebuked: Euro Zone Banks Drops by a Third From 2018 Peak

The value of euro zone banks <.SX7E> have collapsed by a third since markets touched their peak at the end of January, data showed on Wednesday, as another quarter of disappointing profits at Deutsche Bank dragged the region's sector down.

European banks shares, which have never reclaimed their pre-financial crisis prices, have been the worst performing sector so far in the monetary block this year, down 26.5 percent as investors shed assets seen as most vulnerable to political upheaval.

https://money.usnews.com/investing/news/articles/2018-10-24/value-of-euro-zone-banks-drops-by-a-third-from-2018-peak