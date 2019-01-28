Thanks, Fed! Top Banks Pay-Out $152 Billion In Buybacks And Dividends During 2018, But Reinvest Only 1.6% Of Profits

Approximately 21 of the nation's largest banks have reported their earnings in the past two weeks. In aggregate, these 21 companies posted 2018 earnings of $154.6 billion. The common equity of these companies grew by a net $2.4 billion over the same time frame.

Implicit in these numbers is that these banks paid out $152.2 billion of their earnings to their shareholders in stock buybacks and dividends.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/27/bove-banks-gave-152-billion-to-shareholders-with-little-to-show-for-it.html?recirc=taboolainternal