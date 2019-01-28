Thanks, Fed! Top Banks Pay-Out $152 Billion In Buybacks And Dividends During 2018, But Reinvest Only 1.6% Of Profits

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, January 28th, 2019

Approximately 21 of the nation's largest banks have reported their earnings in the past two weeks. In aggregate, these 21 companies posted 2018 earnings of $154.6 billion. The common equity of these companies grew by a net $2.4 billion over the same time frame.

Implicit in these numbers is that these banks paid out $152.2 billion of their earnings to their shareholders in stock buybacks and dividends.

 

 

