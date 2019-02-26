Thanks For The Cheap Money, Fed: December Single Family Starts Back To October 1982!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 26th, 2019

Single Family House Starts----October 1982 Redux

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.