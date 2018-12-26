The $1.3 Trillion Leverage Loan Market Is Becoming Unglued

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 26th, 2018

The $1.3 trillion “leveraged loan” boom is coming unglued: Not because the junk-rated, highly leveraged, cash-flow-negative companies that issued these loans are massively defaulting – they’re not yet – but because investors are fleeing these instruments that had been super-hot for years, until October. They’re fleeing from loan mutual funds that hold these loans because they want to grab the “first-mover advantage” in an illiquid market; they want to be the first out the door before they get caught in a run-on-the-fund – with potentially catastrophic consequences for their cherished money.

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/12/21/leveraged-loan-boom-unglued-loan-mutual-funds/

 

