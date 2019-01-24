The Absurdity Of Keynesian Central Banking: Forget Prosperity---The BOJ Can't Even Generate Inflation

A year ago, central bankers were over the moon. From those in the US to those in Europe, with Japanese officials in between, they really thought they had it. There wasn’t much basis for the belief, mind you, merely the fact that positive numbers were registering in all those places at the same time. Like some old Three Stooges movie, Moe (Powell), Larry (Draghi), and Curly (Kuroda) clunked their heads together and thought it had to mean something.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=270602&preview_id=270602&preview_nonce=65423f28b2&preview=true