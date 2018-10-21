Remember in days of yore (i.e., about a month or so ago) when regardless the ticker symbol of a stock, ETF, Index, Crypto, __________(fill in the blank) there was no better investment strategy than to just BTFD? (buy the f’n dip) How’s that all working out these days? It would appear that once coveted “set it and forget it” type of mentality, as to buy any type of weakness, has suddenly become not so “genius” as it once did.

https://markstcyr.com/2018/10/21/the-approaching-reality-when-dip-buyers-become-bag-holders/