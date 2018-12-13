The Biggest Losers of Trump's Presidency----His Own Flyover America Voters

The saddest victims of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory, it now seems clear, are going to be his voters. The greatest beneficiaries of that election are going to be his haters.

This political paradox stems from the seeming inevitability of this president leaving his constituency high and dry through political incompetence, behavioral incontinence, an inability to maintain a focus on anything, and an incapacity to think or act coherently. His presidency so far has been characterized by political failure, and it’s going to get worse before the end of his term, by which point the voters will have expelled him from the White House.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-biggest-losers-of-trumps-presidency-his-voters/?fbclid=IwAR3hVjaIAV52TNvztjideezYFqxbcdpCd_Kf8eeU3EKkWRxrsULoa2SaYsA&mc_cid=d62d8cc07b&mc_eid=452197f5f6