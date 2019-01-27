The Bolton Bomb Squad Is In Charge Of Trump's Iran Policy---It Doesn't Get More Disgraceful Than That

In November 2016 Bolton was aptly described by MSNBC host Joe Scarborough as “a massive neocon on steroids” but the Financial Times argues that he is not a neocon, because “Neocons believe US values should be universal. Mr Bolton believes in aggressive promotion of the US national interest, which is quite different.” Be that as it may, there are some things that are certain, such as that Bolton is a rabid warmonger who avoided serving in Vietnam just like Donald Trump and George W Bush and Bill Clinton and Dick Cheney and many others. (And here it has to be said that my feelings are strong about this, having served in Vietnam in the Australian Army in 1970-71.)

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/01/26/mccain-may-be-dead-but-bomb-bomb-bomb-iran-still-resounds.html