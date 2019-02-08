The Debt-Freighted Red Engine That Can't-----Bailout The Next Global Recession

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, February 8th, 2019

As I have been warning for several years, China is experiencing a credit and asset bubble like Japan was in the 1980s. China’s powerful credit expansion in the past decade (as the chart below shows) is one of the main reasons why the global economy recovered from the Great Recession. China’s credit bubble of the past decade will prove to be a one-shot deal – in the next global economic downturn, there won’t be another large economy like China to binge on debt and create a temporary growth party that bails everyone else out.

 

 

 

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/china-is-unlikely-to-become-the-worlds-largest-economy-anytime-soon/

