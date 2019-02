David Stockman, US budget director during the Ronald Reagan administration, continues to rake current US President Donald Trump over the coals during a whirlwind press tour designed to promote his new anti-Trump book. In his latest diatribe, Stockman calls the president an “unhinged madman” who is waging not one, not two or three, but four different wars on the US economy.

https://www.ccn.com/donald-trump-delusional-destroy-us-economy-david-stockman