The DNC "Hack" Which Wasn't---Still No Proof

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, March 1st, 2019

The FBI, CIA and NSA claim that the DNC emails published by WIKILEAKS on July 26, 2016 were obtained via a Russian hack, but more than three years after the alleged “hack” no forensic evidence has been produced to support that claim. In fact, the available forensic evidence contradicts the official account that blames the leak of the DNC emails on a Russian internet “intrusion”.  The existing evidence supports an alternative explanation–the files taken from the DNC between 23 and 25May 2016 and were copied onto a file storage device, such as a thumb drive.......The phrase, “moderate confidence” is intelligence speak for “we have no hard evidence.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://theduran.com/why-the-dnc-was-not-hacked-by-the-russians/?mc_cid=f890805bea&mc_eid=452197f5f6

 

