The Donald Goes Nuclear Against Iran And China---What Comes Next?

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 4th, 2018

At least it is clear; it’s explicit. The “We’re America, Bitch” formulation by an American official strips away the humbug of soft power. It’s not about ‘democracy’ or ‘freedom’: the global universal order never was. And, President Trump, to his credit, makes no bones about it: Why apologise over American power? It’s use it, or lose it – and America is still strong enough to get its way: to remain the Dominant One, he asserts.

 

 

https://straightlinelogic.com/2018/07/04/as-trump-goes-nuclear-against-iran-and-china-whats-next-by-alastair-crooke/

