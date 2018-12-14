The Donald Got That Right----$716 Billion Defense Budget Is Totally "Crazy"

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 14th, 2018

Last week, in a surprise morning tweet, President Trump called U.S. defense spending, which topped out at a record $716 billion this year, “crazy.” Furthermore, he even hinted at talks with America’s two main military rivals, President Xi of China, and President Putin of Russia to stave off what Trump referred to as “a major and uncontrollable arms race.” Of course, we woke up this morning to the news that Trump seems – unsurprisingly – to have reversed course again, with administration officials stating that Trump will instead boost the Pentagon budget to $750 billion.

 

 

https://www.truthdig.com/articles/donald-trump-is-right-about-our-defense-spending-no-really/

