The Donald's Immigrant Bashing Hits Home---At The Trump National Gulf Club

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, January 27th, 2019

They had spent years on the staff of Donald Trump’s golf club, winning employee-of-the-month awards and receiving glowing letters of recommendation. Some were trusted enough to hold the keys to Eric Trump’s weekend home. They were experienced enough to know that, when Donald Trump ordered chicken wings, they were to serve him two orders on one plate.

 

 

 

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/donald-trumps-demand-for-a-border-wall-shut-down-the-government-at-the-same-time-his-company-was-firing-undocumented-workers/2019/01/26/8cf75d66-20c5-11e9-8e21-59a09ff1e2a1_story.html?utm_term=.dd0a44a63edc&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter_axiosam&stream=top

 

 

