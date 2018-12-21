The Donald's Tariff War Sends Retailers On Stocking Binge---Deep Pothole Ahead

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 21st, 2018

In the nearly 40 years she has spent in trade, Amy Magnus has never seen retailers hoarding so much inventory. Warehouses throughout the United States are at record capacity with Chinese imports of all kinds - microwaves, vacuum cleaner filters, swimwear, furniture - stacked to the ceiling, according to Magnus, who heads the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America, whose members work with over 250,000 importers and exporters.

 

 

 

https://moneymaven.io/mishtalk/economics/fearing-trump-tariff-escalation-retailers-pile-up-goods-at-unprecedented-pace-M4wnU4du4kCauP6uJRqvTQ/

 

