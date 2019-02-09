The Empire Strikes Again----Why Venezuela Is None Of Washington's Cotton Pickin' Business

One does not have to uncritically admire everything President Maduro has done as leader of his country to confidently predict what will happen if the US government succeeds in toppling him and imposing its own ridiculous figurehead – boyish, fearful, eager-to-please little Juan Guiado: Venezuela’s version of Mario Rubio and the nonentity being touted as his country’s liberator (how the spirit of Simon Bolivar must be raging – or laughing uncontrollably!).

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/02/03/bertrand-russell-diagnoses-washington-war-madness-and-coming-rape-venezuela.html