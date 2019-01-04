The Empire Was Defeated In Syria---A World Historical Inflection Point Has Arrived

His challenge will be surviving the backlash from the entrenched powers in D.C. and Europe. They will push for his head, literally and figuratively.

By declaring victory over ISIS and leaving Syria Trump puts a period on the end of a shameful period of U.S. history. And the loss to the empire will not be easily overcome......This loss will beget others. Unbridled U.S. aggression has successfully been countered with mostly passive resistance. Afghanistan and Ukraine are on deck.

https://tomluongo.me/2018/12/31/u-s-s-defeat-in-syria-is-a-crisis-of-empire/