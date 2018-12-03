The Empty President: The Donald Folds On Everything At G-20

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, December 3rd, 2018

So here we are with a pathetic Trump outclassed at the G-20, a meeting he should dominate but instead is ushered around like a child, given poor earpieces and looking a little lost.  He’s only allowed to have one meeting of note by his handlers, with China’s Xi Jinping........Trump’s folding on meeting Putin is the final nail in his presidency’s coffin.  He’s not even allowed to make statements on this issue anymore.  That’s for Sarah Sanders, Mike Pomposity and John Bolt-head to do....

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2018/12/03/trump-folds-at-g-20-on-everything/

