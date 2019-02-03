The EU's Real Worry: Deutsche-It, Not Brexit

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, February 3rd, 2019

By merging Deutsche with Commerzbank, which is itself one of the global Banking-Dead, being still part owned by the German tax payer – much like our own moaning, shuffling, dribbling RBS, the German ‘regulator’ will be creating an even larger corpse.  Of course old habits are hard to kick and the German answer to every failing bank it has ever had, has been to merge it with another. They did it way back in the 90’s when they  created HVB from two failing Bavarian banks and again with Hypo and Depfa  just before the crash. It never works for them but they keep on trying. To be fair, so does every other financial regulator in every other country.....

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

