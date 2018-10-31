The Fed’s Mandate To Pick Your Pocket – The Real Price Of Inflation

.......which part of that graph best represents a picture of price stability? Pre-1933 or post-1933? If someone earned $1,000 in 1774 and buried it in their back yard, their great, great, great grandchildren could have dug it up 150 years later and purchased an equal number of goods as when it was buried. Money, over this long time period, did not lose any of its purchasing power. On the other hand, $1,000 buried in 1933 has since lost 95% of its purchasing power.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=235766&preview_id=235766&preview_nonce=b736826ff6&preview=true