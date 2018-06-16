The Great Fallacy----You Can't Inflate Your Way Out Of Bubbles

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, June 16th, 2018

A big week in the world of monetary management: The Federal Reserve raised rates 25 bps, the ECB announced plans to wind down its historic QE program, and the Bank of Japan clung to its "powerful monetary easing" inflationist scheme. A tense People's Bank of China left rate policy unchanged, too weary to follow the Fed's path.

 

