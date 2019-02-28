The King Of Debt's 2018 Scorecard: Nominal GDP Up $1.0 Trillion, Federal Debt Up $1.3 Trillion

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, February 28th, 2019

In the calendar year 2018, the federal government’s debt grew by $1.4 trillion, to end the year at $21.97 trillion. If you exclude the distortive effects of the last debt-ceiling fight, the increase in 2018 comes to around $1.3 trillion.

Most of the additional borrowing of $1.3 trillion was added to GDP and therefore to GDP growth. But GDP growth in current dollars totaled just $1.0 trillion. Without that additional federal borrow-and-spend, GDP growth would have been negative.

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/02/28/gdp-rose-by-1-0-trillion-in-2018-us-gross-national-debt-by-1-3-trillion/

