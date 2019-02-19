The Last Shoe Drops At Payless---Chapter 22 And 2,300 Stores Going Dark

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 19th, 2019

By store count, this is likely the largest retailer liquidation in the US: Payless ShoeSource is planning to file for bankruptcy again later in this month – just 18 months after having emerged from its first bankruptcy. And this time, it will shutter all its remaining 2,300 or so stores in the US and Puerto Rico, let everyone go at those stores, and be done with it in the US.

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/02/15/payless-shoesource-goes-for-plan-b-largest-liquidation-by-retail-stores-in-the-us-2nd-bankruptcy/

 

 

 

