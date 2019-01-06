The Lunacy Of Rep. Sandy Ocasio's Green Socialism

Upon taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives the first thing America’s Marxist Party did was to propose a Soviet-style, communistic destruction of American capitalism labeled a “Green New Deal.” The Party chose as its spokesperson for this totalitarian venture a young woman named Sandy Ocasio who grew up in one of the wealthiest enclaves in America, Westchester County, New York, but who decided to lie about this to get into politics by calling herself “Alex from the Bronx.” Sandy sounds like a poorly-educated-but-well-indoctrinated young communist with a ninth-grade mentality.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/01/thomas-dilorenzo/green-socialism-is-still-socialism/