The Maleficent Mendacity Of Mad Dog Mattis: No, Russia's Not Fixing To Invade The Baltics!

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018

The US defence secretary, General James Mattis, told Estonia’s minister of defence that “Russia is trying to change international borders by force” and at meetings in May with Lithuania’s president and Baltic defence ministers “reassured US allies in the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia of American solidarity with them and of US determination to defend Baltic and other NATO territory against any aggression.”

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/07/02/trump-putin-peace-trade-and-friendship-talks.html

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.