The MSM Goes Berserk Over Trump/Kim Summit---But Big Macs & Chicken Buckets Can't Be Any Worse Than 65 Years Of Pointless Hostility

And now it’s off to Singapore for a championship bout with the opponent known as “Little Rocket Man.” There’s an odd expectation that these two avatars of unreality will settle the hash that has been simmering for sixty years between the divided Korea and the USA. Mr. Trump will make a deal to turn North Korea into a golfer’s paradise and Mr. Kim will promise to beat his nuclear arsenal into nine irons and putters. And then they’ll celebrate on Air Force One with bags of Big Macs and Buckets o’Chicken. (Let the aides and advisors fight over the Singapore Noodles and squid beaks in garlic sauce.)

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=186888&preview_id=186888&preview_nonce=fc603b3283&preview=true