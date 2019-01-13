The Neocon Disease Spreads----British Defense Minister Is A Warmongering Idiot

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, January 13th, 2019

Despite his dubious intelligence, the former pottery-sales-manager-turned-armchair-general has been running his mouth off about how Russia is allegedly targeting Britain with cyber attacks and other forms of aggression. Williamson has recklessly accused Moscow of plotting to sabotage Britain's undersea cables for communications and its civilian power infrastructure. Again, no evidence is ever presented, merely lurid sensational claims.

 

 

 

https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201812191070831341-britain-russia-enemy/

 

 

