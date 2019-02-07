The New Cradle To Grave Socialism---40,000 Social Security Recipients Being Garnished To Pay Student Loans

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, February 7th, 2019

The result has been the monetary suffocation of a generation. Some people are even having their Social Security checks garnished. The federal government, who also happens to be the largest student loan lender, garnished the Social Security benefits or tax refunds of more than 40,000 people aged 65 or older in 2015 because of defaulting on student loan debt. That figure is up an astounding 362% from the decade prior.

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-05/it-haunts-my-life-americans-over-60-owe-86-billion-student-loan-debt-they-cant

