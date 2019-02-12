The New Immigration/Wall Deal: Another Statist Dead-End

There is a simple reason for the perpetual immigration crisis. That reason is socialism. Socialism always produces crises. Just ask the people of Venezuela, Cuba, and North Korea.

America’s system of immigration controls is based on the concept of “central planning,” which is a core feature of socialism. A board of government bureaucrats plans, in a top-down, command-and-control fashion, the movements of millions of people in a highly complex market. The planners assign arbitrary immigration quotas to all the countries around the world. They also determine the qualifications and credentials of immigrants that they (the bureaucrats) deem important. It has never worked, and it will never work. That’s because central planners, no matter how brilliant they might be and no matter how fast their computers are, are unable to plan and direct a complex market process in which people’s valuations are changing every second.

