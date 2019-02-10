The New Red, Green & Yellow Hysteria---Pompeo & Bolton Off The Deep End On Hezbollah Threat In Venezuela

Claims of Hezbollah’s links to Venezuela largely revolve around one man, former Venezuelan Vice President Tarek Al Aissami, who is of Lebanon-Syrian ancestry. The claims have been promoted as fact – despite an absence of concrete evidence – by a mix of neoconservative think tanks, such as the Center for a Secure Free Society, and former Bush officials, such as Roger Noriega, along with the Bolton and AIPAC-linked Gatestone.....

https://www.mintpressnews.com/pompeo-attempts-to-link-iran-hezbollah-to-crisis-in-venezuela/254903/