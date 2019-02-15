The New Zero Bound: German GDP Hits 0.0% In Q4 Despite Massive ECB Money Flood And 11 bps 10-Year Bond Yield

Germany narrowly avoided falling into recession in the second half of last year as weaker exports dragged Europe’s largest economy to stalling point during the final three months of 2018. The German economy recorded zero growth in the fourth quarter, managing to just avoid a technical recession after reporting a contraction of 0.2% in the third quarter amid a slump in industrial output.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/feb/14/german-economy-just-avoids-recession-but-weaker-exports-take-toll