The Next LTCM? $8 Billion Hedge Fund Is Using 10x Leverage

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, February 25th, 2019

We bring this iconic hedge fund blow up - which was entirely due to far too much leverage - because it appears that we may be returning to the good old days of stratospherically insane hedge fund leverage. Case in point, Michael Gelband’s new hedge - just a few months old - which may not have quite the leverage of LTCM just yet, appears to be giving it the old college try; in fact, as Bloomberg notes, Gelband is already already using more leverage than his former boss, Israel Englander.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-25/next-ltcm-8-billion-hedge-fund-using-10x-leverage

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.