The No Inflation Scam: BLS Says New Car Prices Up 0.0% In 20 Years, Actual Dealer Lot Prices Up 20% In 10 Years

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, February 9th, 2019

 BLS Price Index For New Vehicles-----0% Rise In 20 Years

 

Actual USA Transaction Prices: Up 20% In 10 Years

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.