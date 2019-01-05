The Not So Special US-UK Relationship

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, January 5th, 2019

Now, quite possibly the US-UK “special relationship” has suffered serious damage and could be at its lowest ebb ever, which will have tremendous consequences for the UK's position in the world going forward outside of the European Union. The relationship and alliance has always meant far more to London than to Washington DC. But in so heavily involving the British intelligence services in interfering in the 2016 US Presidential election directly working against the Republican candidate Donald Trump and in favour of the Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, the British State may just have crossed a red line to far in the mind of President Donald Trump.

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/01/04/not-so-special-us-uk-relationship.html

