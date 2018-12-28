The Phony Stock Boom of 2009-2018 Followed By The Depression of 2019-2021?

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 28th, 2018

Bottom line: great asset inflations (although the term "inflation" remains foreign to Shiller!) are populated by “naturally occurring Ponzi schemes,” with the most extreme and blatant including Dutch tulips, Tokyo golf clubs, Iceland credits, and Bitcoins; the less extreme but much more economically important episodes in recent history include financial equities in 2003-6 or the FANMGs in 2015-18; and perhaps the biggest in this cycle could yet be private equity.

 

 

 

 

