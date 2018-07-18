The Plague Of Military Keynesianism And The Obsolescence Of War

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 18th, 2018

America spends more on its military than all its enemies put together yet it still can’t win wars. Failed adventures in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan have drained America’s power and diminished its prestige. The bloated Pentagon budget actually makes us weaker.

Here’s the weird bit: nobody seems to care. If any other government department spent as much and accomplished as little, the populace would be in arms, complaining about wasteful government spending. Instead we mumble “Thank you for your service” and increase defense appropriations.

 

 

 

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/war-doesnt-make-sense-anymore/

 

