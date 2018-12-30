The Real Economic Boom---Massive Inventory Build-Up

While on the surface the latest Q3 GDP print of 3.4% was impressive, one quick look at its components revealed that the bulk of GDP growth came from inventories, which at 2.33% of the total number - the highest since Q4 2011, accounted for 69% of the annualized growth rate; in fact, stripping away the inventory contribution resulted in a concerningly low 1.1% GDP print, the lowest since Q4 2016.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-29/overflowing-excess-inventory-us-companies-turn-truck-trailers