The Real Reason For Washington's Attack On Huawei---It May Not Obey The Deep State's Command To "Collect It All"

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 27th, 2019

In an editorial published by the FT on Wednesday, Guo hit upon what he said was the real source of the US's anxieties about Huawei: The Chinese telecoms giant threatens the US's "digital dominance" and has stoked fears of falling behind in the race for becoming the dominant power in 5G technology. Another consideration: As Snowden revealed, the US intelligence agencies are hell-bent on "collecting it all", and obedient domestic companies have been more than happy to oblige. But the growing dominance of Huawei, which operates in 170 countries and isn't beholden to Washington, makes that task much more difficult.

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-27/huawei-chairman-mocks-us-security-threat-claims-jab-snowden

 

 

