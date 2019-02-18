The Red Ponzi Goes Berserk In January---New Debt Equals 5% Of GDP In One Month!

Yes, this is one month, and Lunar New Year means we need to see the February/March data too; but if the January pace is kept up China is already throwing the whole kitchen at the economy. It borrowed FIVE PERCENT OF GDP IN ONE MONTH. That’s 60% of GDP in a year. That’s a peak-WW2 level of borrowing. Does it suggest a real trade deal is coming? Or that China is backing away from its state-led model? Try to understand that. (And be very nervous on CNY.)

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-18/rabobank-chinas-borrowing-was-insane-january-it-borrowed-5-gdp-one-month