The Red Ponzi's Good Luck Club---Heading For A Hard Landing?

With all of that in mind, Edwards asks whether China is “running out of luck.”

“China’s policymakers are regarded as having had a very good crisis in 2008 [and] since then, naysayers, such as myself, have been consistently wrong in projecting that policymakers would lose control and that a grotesque credit bubble would burst and lay the economy low”, Albert concedes, before saying the tide may be turning for the naysayers.

https://heisenbergreport.com/2018/10/25/albert-edwards-needs-to-know-why-youre-not-expecting-a-hard-landing-in-china/