The Red Ponzi's S-Curve: Expansion, Stagnation And Decline

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

The high water mark of China's financialization orgy was 2018. From now on, adding debt simply adds more drag on the underlying economy, as income is diverted to service speculative debt and defaults start hollowing out both the official banking system and the shadow banking system.

All the policies that worked in the Boost Phase no longer work. the policy tool chest is empty, and so China's leadership is doing more of what's failed: burying bad debt off the visible balance sheets, re-issuing new loans to pay off defaulted debt, and all the usual tricks of a failed banking/credit system.

