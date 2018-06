The smart money is preparing for the moment when the air hisses out of the exuberant junk-bond market, when liquidity dries up for over-indebted companies, and when their bonds collapse. The smart money is preparing for the arrival of “distressed debt” – it’s preparing now because these preparations include raising billions of dollars for their funds, and that takes some time.

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/19/the-smart-money-gets-ready-for-the-next-credit-event/