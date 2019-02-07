The Student Debt Albatross: NY Millennials Owe $90 Billion, 50% Work In Restaurants To Pay

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, February 7th, 2019

....nearly one in two millennials in New York are now reportedly tending bar or waiting tables to help pay off their student loan debt, as well. A new analysis shows that thousands of borrowers work as bartenders and waiters while paying down their student debts and seeking "more gainful employment" in their chosen field.......New York state’s outstanding student debt now totals $90.6 billion: 45% of adults 18 to 35 in New York state owe student loan debt.; and 20% of New York state consumers have outstanding student debt.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-04/one-two-new-york-millennials-work-restaurants-repay-student-debt

 

